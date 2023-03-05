ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Down 22.8% in February

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 21,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 2.8 %

BIS opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $35.64.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

