Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.2 %

PSA opened at $304.82 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.06%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

