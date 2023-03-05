Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PUM. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Puma stock opened at €56.76 ($60.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Puma has a 52-week low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 52-week high of €82.12 ($87.36). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is €60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.70.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

