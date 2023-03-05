Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) PT Lowered to $37.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

PSTG opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 10,643 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $283,635.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Stories

