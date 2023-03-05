Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Pure Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a PEG ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.26. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $36.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.79.

Insider Activity

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 2.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,555.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 119,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,292,773.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

