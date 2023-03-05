Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Grocery Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Grocery Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Grocery Outlet’s FY2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,269.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

