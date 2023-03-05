Qtum 1-Day Volume Reaches $40.86 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00013338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $313.03 million and $40.86 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.75 or 0.06989515 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00028185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00054312 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00024167 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,561,558 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

