Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $3.03 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $316.35 million and approximately $42.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00013483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.92 or 0.07000434 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00072713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00028081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00054165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00024348 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,561,218 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.