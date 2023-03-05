Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $67.92 million and $4.17 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.08 or 0.01306570 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005979 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00012910 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00032512 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.18 or 0.01672588 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,977,171,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

