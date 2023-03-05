Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $67.00 million and $3.34 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.98 or 0.01307355 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00012974 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00032695 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $373.45 or 0.01672132 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,977,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

