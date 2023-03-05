Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance

RAFLF stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Raffles Medical Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

Get Raffles Medical Group alerts:

Raffles Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Raffles Medical Group Ltd. is an investment holding company engages in the operation of medical clinics and other general medical services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services, Hospital Services, and Investment Holdings. The Healthcare Services segment includes the management of medical clinics and other general medical services, provision of health insurance, trading in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products and diagnostic equipment, and provision of management and consultancy services.

Receive News & Ratings for Raffles Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raffles Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.