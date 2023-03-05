Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Raffles Medical Group (OTCMKTS:RAFLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Raffles Medical Group Stock Performance
RAFLF stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Raffles Medical Group has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $0.85.
Raffles Medical Group Company Profile
