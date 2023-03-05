Rakon (RKN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17,009.47

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 5th. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $53.46 million and $17,009.47 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rakon alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00423803 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,425.30 or 0.28646270 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.