Raymond James Boosts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $155.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of CLH opened at $136.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $137.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

