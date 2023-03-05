Raymond James Reiterates C$21.00 Price Target for Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Raymond James set a C$21.00 price objective on Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Savaria presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.42.

SIS stock opened at C$16.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.77. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.02 and a 12-month high of C$18.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

