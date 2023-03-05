Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

