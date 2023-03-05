RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $3.75 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealReal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.69.
RealReal Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RealReal (REAL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.