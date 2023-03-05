RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Given New $2.75 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $3.75 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RealReal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RealReal from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.69.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RealReal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in RealReal by 222.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RealReal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RealReal by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.