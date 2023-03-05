Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,400 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($77.23) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,400 ($89.30) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($90.50) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($67.82) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($94.12) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

