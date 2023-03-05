Redburn Partners Upgrades Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) to “Buy”

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.73.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.05 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $160.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.22.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 41,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

