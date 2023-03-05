Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,471,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 3,015,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.0 days.
Renesas Electronics Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of RNECF stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.
