Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,471,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 31st total of 3,015,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 174.0 days.

Renesas Electronics Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of RNECF stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. Renesas Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

About Renesas Electronics

Renesas Electronics Corp. engages in the design, research, development, manufacture, sale and servicing of semiconductor products. Its products include ‘in-vehicle control’ semiconductors that control engines and car bodies, and ‘car information’ semiconductors for in-vehicle information such as navigation systems.

