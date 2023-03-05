Revance Therapeutics’ (RVNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $36.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,103 shares of company stock worth $349,507. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

