Reviewing BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 3.99% 1.21% 0.16% BankUnited 21.78% 11.08% 0.78%

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of BankUnited shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sterling Bancorp and BankUnited, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 3 2 0 0 1.40

Sterling Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.05%. BankUnited has a consensus price target of $41.29, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Sterling Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and BankUnited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $101.28 million 3.11 $4.05 million $0.08 77.38 BankUnited $1.31 billion 2.01 $284.97 million $3.55 9.92

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. BankUnited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BankUnited beats Sterling Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About BankUnited

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.