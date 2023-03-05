Reviewing Kineta (KA) and Its Competitors

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Rating) is one of 982 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kineta to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kineta and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kineta 0 0 0 0 N/A Kineta Competitors 3956 14661 40902 692 2.64

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.65%. Given Kineta’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kineta has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kineta -660.61% -263.34% -107.08% Kineta Competitors -3,315.11% -198.89% -37.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kineta and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.0% of Kineta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Kineta shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kineta and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kineta $8.04 million -$39.50 million -0.27 Kineta Competitors $2.14 billion $236.18 million -3.21

Kineta’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kineta. Kineta is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Kineta has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kineta’s peers have a beta of 0.94, meaning that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kineta peers beat Kineta on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its immuno-oncology focused platform aims at developing fully human antibodies to address the major mechanisms of cancer immune resistance. The company was founded by Shawn P. Iadonato and Charles L. Magness in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

