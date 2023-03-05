Reviewing Seven & i (SVNDF) & Its Rivals

Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF – Get Rating) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Seven & i to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Seven & i and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven & i Competitors 1092 2638 2818 103 2.29

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 9.75%. Given Seven & i’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seven & i has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

19.6% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Seven & i pays an annual dividend of 57.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 129.5%. Seven & i pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 57.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Seven & i is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seven & i and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i N/A N/A 0.22 Seven & i Competitors $28.31 billion $659.81 million 148.32

Seven & i’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Seven & i. Seven & i is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i N/A N/A N/A Seven & i Competitors 2.16% 16.40% 5.29%

Summary

Seven & i rivals beat Seven & i on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

