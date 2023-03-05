Ripio Credit Network Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $15,312.82 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039712 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.25 or 0.00219718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,416.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00226248 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,795.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

