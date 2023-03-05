Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Down 19.9% in February

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 31st total of 8,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 869,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.32. The stock had a trading volume of 870,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

