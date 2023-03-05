Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives $495.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $495.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $430.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.08. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 262,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,556,000 after purchasing an additional 25,988 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 10,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

