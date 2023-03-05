Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Okta from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $85.55 on Thursday. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $176.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $254,203.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $254,203.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,005.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $805,573. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Okta by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Okta by 1,397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

