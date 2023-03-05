Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $47.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

BSY stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at Bentley Systems

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,920,716.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,040 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.