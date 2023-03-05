Royal Bank of Canada Trims aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Target Price to $19.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Shares of LIFE opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 87.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 8,857.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 48,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

