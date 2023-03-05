Royal Bank of Canada Trims aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Target Price to $19.00

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
LIFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.
aTyr Pharma Price Performance
Shares of LIFE opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.