RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.78.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $91.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. RPM International has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

