Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $312.15

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 312.15 ($3.77) and traded as low as GBX 305 ($3.68). Ruffer Investment shares last traded at GBX 306 ($3.69), with a volume of 667,957 shares traded.

Ruffer Investment Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,610.53 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 312.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 307.12.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Ruffer Investment’s payout ratio is currently 1,578.95%.

About Ruffer Investment

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.