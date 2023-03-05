Rune (RUNE) Trading 9.7% Lower This Week

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Rune has a market cap of $31,660.41 and approximately $18.34 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00007203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.60618141 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars.

