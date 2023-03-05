Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RSI. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

RSI stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,029,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,339,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,610 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $3,831,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

