Rush Street Interactive’s (RSI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

RSI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,494,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 16.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.