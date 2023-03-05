SafeMoon Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. One SafeMoon token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $3.36 million and $263.30 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00423265 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.36 or 0.28609906 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon’s total supply is 562,038,999,794,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,990,332,782,911 tokens. The official message board for SafeMoon is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeMoon is safemoon.net. The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Protocol is a decentralized finance (DeFi) token. According to the SafeMoon website, SafeMoon has three functions that take place during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition and Burn.

SafeMoon protocol is a combination of RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol. According to an article, SafeMoon plans to develop a non-fungible token (NFT) exchange, as well as charity projects and crypto educational apps. With SafeMoon protocol, token holders will earn more SAFEMOON depending on how many coins they have. This can be up to an 80% APY, which is staggering when compared to traditional interest accounts. SafeMoon protocol will gain value over time thanks to its coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency.

SafeMooon Protocol will be expanding to include an NFT marketplace and coin launchpad which will allow users to create their own cryptocurrencies via the platform. SafeMoon protocol has an ambitious roadmap thanks to its growing popularity and they wish to be listed on the leading exchanges, launch a decentralized exchange (DEX), and increase their partnerships by the end of 2021.

SafeMoon launched on Mar. 8, 2021.”

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

