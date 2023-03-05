SafeMoon V2 (SFM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $528,537.88

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One SafeMoon V2 token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $136.46 million and $528,537.88 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeMoon V2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SafeMoon V2 Profile

SafeMoon V2 launched on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 559,863,081,823 tokens. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon.

SafeMoon V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SFM is the native token of SafeMoon, a community-focused DeFi token launched in 2021. The SafeMoon protocol combines RFI tokenomics and an auto-liquidity generating protocol, and has three functions that occur during each trade: Reflection, LP Acquisition, and Burn. The protocol offers token holders up to 80% APY depending on the number of coins held and has a coin-burning strategy, making it a deflationary digital currency. SafeMoon plans to develop an NFT exchange, charity projects, and crypto educational apps as part of its expanding ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.