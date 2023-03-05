Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Lowered by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.2% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $186.43 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 887.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

