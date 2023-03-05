Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.94. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.0147 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $252,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,901,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,025,000 after purchasing an additional 159,721 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,832,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038,166 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth $34,885,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after purchasing an additional 47,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

