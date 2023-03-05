Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.60.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $111,921,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,045 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 685,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after acquiring an additional 584,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

