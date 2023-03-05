Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $528.88

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.88 ($6.38) and traded as low as GBX 524.33 ($6.33). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 525 ($6.34), with a volume of 179,172 shares changing hands.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 528.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £830.92 million, a PE ratio of -603.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a GBX 12 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,379.31%.

Insider Activity at Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

In other Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund news, insider James Williams acquired 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.14) per share, for a total transaction of £24,813.75 ($29,942.98). 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

