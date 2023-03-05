Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.
Sunnova Energy International Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.