Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,426 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

