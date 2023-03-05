Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) is Kora Management LP’s Largest Position

Kora Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 210,800 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 66.6% of Kora Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kora Management LP owned about 0.71% of SEA worth $222,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,909 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 42.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 745 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SEA by 2.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,652 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $65.67 on Friday. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $40.67 and a fifty-two week high of $136.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

