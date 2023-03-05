Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Stock Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seaboard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaboard by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seaboard by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Seaboard by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Stock Down 0.5 %

SEB stock opened at $3,873.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,295.00 and a one year high of $4,394.25.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Seaboard Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is 1.80%.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

