Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.54% of Seagen worth $137,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth $9,500,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Seagen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $181.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.72. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.59.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 104,461 shares of company stock valued at $16,143,591. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

