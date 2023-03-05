SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $80.00 at B. Riley

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2023

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SEAS opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.