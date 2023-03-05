SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) PT Raised to $80.00 at B. Riley

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.00.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SEAS opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.00. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 82.50% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 112.9% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 172.8% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 34,375 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,592,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.