Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SELB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday.
Insider Activity at Selecta Biosciences
In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,511 shares of company stock worth $44,422. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Selecta Biosciences
Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.
