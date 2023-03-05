Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SELB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,511 shares of company stock worth $44,422. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 37,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 51,962 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Selecta Biosciences by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 319,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

