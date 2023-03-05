Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Cut to $174.00

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $150.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.27. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra Increases Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 69.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $258,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sempra by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.