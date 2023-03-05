ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as low as C$0.09. ShaMaran Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 53,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$238.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas. The company holds a 27.6% interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract, which covers an area of 269 square kilometers located in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. It also provides technical and administration services.

