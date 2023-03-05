Shentu Price Tops $0.74 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $67.09 million and $2.43 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,189,278 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain, a security-first, delegated proof-of-stake blockchain, for trustworthy execution of mission-critical applications, including DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. Shentu Chain prioritizes cross-chain compatibility, built as a Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. Across protocols, blockchain projects can receive security insights with the Security Oracle, which provides real-time guards of on-chain transactions, identifying and flagging a wide range of malicious vulnerabilities before they occur. Depending on the level of the security score, audited blockchain projects of any protocol may be eligible for a ShentuShield membership, which is a flexible, decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of these eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets in case anything unexpected happens.”

