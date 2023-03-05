Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOUR. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.23.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 70.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

